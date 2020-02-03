|
|
Sidney L. Stone, MD
Beloved husband of Betty Stone. Dear father of David (Carol) Stone, Dr. Daniel (Ruthie) Stone and Deborah (David Lowry) Stone Lowry. Loving grandfather of Rachel, Sarah and Ethan Stone. Devoted brother of the late Jack (the late Edith) Stone and the late Marcia (the late Dr. Howard) Parven. Adoring uncle of Linda (Craig) Ellison, Larry (Randi Brown) Stillwater, Sharon (Marty) McGladdery, Alan Parven and Carol Hutter. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. SERVICES TODAY, 11:00 AM AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL OF CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY IN BIRMINGHAM. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020