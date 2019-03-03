Services
Warren - Beloved husband to the late Norma for 63 years. Passed on February 27. Loving father of Jeffrey, Steven, and the late Karen. Proud grandfather to John Oberg, brother of Margit Wallace. Sig and his wife Norma shared a long, loving relationship that began in Berkley 70 years ago. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and GM retiree who enjoyed Detroit sports. As a teen, he was struck in the face during a hockey game, was stitched up at a hospital, and returned to finish the game. Resiliency ran in his blood. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no memorial service.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 3, 2019
