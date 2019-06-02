|
Sigmund A. Janicki
Grosse Pointe Woods - "Guy", passed on May 29, 2019, age 76. Loyal and beloved son of the late Sigmund E. and Dorothy (nee Golec). Survived by sister Camille (James) Greenwald, nephew Joseph Greenwald, and loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Long time member of Detroit Power Squadron. Visitation Sunday 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Funeral Monday instate 9:30am at Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church 4440 Russell (Corner of Russell & Canfield) until time of Mass 10am. In lieu of flowers contributions would be appreciated to the Sweetest Heart of Mary Save Our Steeples Fund. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019