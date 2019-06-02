Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Sweetest Heart of Mary Church
4440 Russell
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Sweetest Heart of Mary Church
4440 Russell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sigmund Janicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sigmund A. Janicki


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sigmund A. Janicki Obituary
Sigmund A. Janicki

Grosse Pointe Woods - "Guy", passed on May 29, 2019, age 76. Loyal and beloved son of the late Sigmund E. and Dorothy (nee Golec). Survived by sister Camille (James) Greenwald, nephew Joseph Greenwald, and loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Long time member of Detroit Power Squadron. Visitation Sunday 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Funeral Monday instate 9:30am at Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church 4440 Russell (Corner of Russell & Canfield) until time of Mass 10am. In lieu of flowers contributions would be appreciated to the Sweetest Heart of Mary Save Our Steeples Fund. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now