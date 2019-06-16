|
|
SMSGT Robert W. Graham
- - SMSGT, Graham, Robert W., age 88, died June 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Donna. Dear father of Kelly (Elizabeth) Graham, and the late Lance Graham. Loving grandfather of Kevin, Travis, and Karly. Memorial Visitation Saturday 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, with a 1:00pm Memorial Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Memorial donations welcomed to the CATCH Global Foundation. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019