Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
SMSGT Robert W. Graham

- - SMSGT, Graham, Robert W., age 88, died June 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Donna. Dear father of Kelly (Elizabeth) Graham, and the late Lance Graham. Loving grandfather of Kevin, Travis, and Karly. Memorial Visitation Saturday 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, with a 1:00pm Memorial Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Memorial donations welcomed to the CATCH Global Foundation. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019
