Sol "Jack" Kirsch
Boynton Beach - Sol "Jack" Kirsch, 92, of Boynton Beach, Florida, died on 03 August 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bobbi Kirsch. Cherished father of Cathi and Neil Lefton of Boca Raton, FL, Wendy and Dr. Gary Kaplan of Seattle WA, Dr. Richard and Cheryl Kirsch of West Bloomfield, MI and Vicki Kirsch of Delray Beach FL. Adored Papa Jack of Jason and Sarah Lefton, Annie and Josh Migdal, Erin and Dr. Daniel Zeitler, Zachery Kaplan, Amy and Dennis Mink, Danny (fiancee Emily) Kirsch and Scott (fiancee Natalie) Kirsch. Loving great-grandfather of Riley, Judah, Harper, Mason, Ben, Goldie and Poppy. Dear brother of the late Stan (the late Lynn) Kirsch. Devoted son of the late Nate and Annie Kirsch. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES WILL BE HELD 10:00 A.M. THURSDAY, AUGUST 6, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com