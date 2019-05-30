|
|
Sondra Herman
Berkley - Sondra Herman, 89, of Berkley, Michigan, died May 24, 2019. Beloved wife of 64 years of the late Leonard Herman. Cherished mother of Karin Herman-(Tom) Preiss, Howard (Terri) Herman, and David Herman. Loving grandmother of Charles (Marcy) Herman and Erik Herman. Adored great-grandmother of Todd, Samantha, Derek, and Makenzy. Dear great-great-grandmother of Mila Nevaeh. Remembered by family, friends and her beloved Potters. PRIVATE SERVICES WERE HELD. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 30, 2019