Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
26998 Woodward Avenue,
Royal Oak, MI
View Map
Sonia Ann (Cooper) Ingham

Sonia Ann (Cooper) Ingham Obituary
Sonia Ann (Cooper) Ingham

Louisville, KY - Sonia Ann Ingham, 82, died Friday, December 28, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky where she moved in 2017. She was a native of Chelsea, London, England and lived the majority of her life in Michigan. She was an Episcopalian.

She is survived by her husband of almost 65 years, Dennis John Ingham; children, Cynthia Miner (Dale) and Jonathan Ingham (Christy); grandchildren, Alexander (Kelly), David (Hannah Reed) and Lucas Miner; six great grandchildren and sister, Violet Bush.

Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday March 30, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church 26998 Woodward Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067.

Memorial gifts may be given to 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284 or Cass Community Social Services 11745 Rosa Parks, Detroit, MI 48206.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019
