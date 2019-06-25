|
|
Sophia Godek
Warren - Sophia Nastasia (Bogusz) Godek, age 97, (December 7, 1921 - June 22, 2019),
A woman of uncommon strength, kindness, courage, fortitude, humor, and wisdom; a selfless and loving daughter, wife, and mother; a woman not to be trifled with; a fixer of all things broken. Sophia is one of five children born to Polish immigrants Teofil "Theodore" Bogusz and Rozalia "Rose" (Oprsynska) Bogusz. She is predeceased by her four siblings: brothers Arthur Bogusz, Leonard Bogusz, and Edward Bogusz, and sister Mary (Bogusz) Wojtowicz.
Sophia is predeceased by her husband Henry Ladislaus Godek. Henry and Sophia were married in July 1951 and are the parents of four sons and one daughter. Sophia is predeceased by her daughter Rosemary, who died as an infant.
Sophia is survived by her four sons: James Godek, married to Jeanette (Daavettila) Godek; Thomas Godek, married to Darlene (Miller) Godek; Paul Godek, married to Lynne (Vuicich) Godek; and Daniel Godek.
Her four grandchildren: Thomas and Darlene's children: David Godek, married to Donnel (Frank) Godek, and Joseph Godek, married to Jacqueline (Nowak) Godek. Paul and Lynne's children: Anna Godek and Benjamin Godek.
And her five great grandchildren: David and Donnel's children: Matthew Godek, Ashlynn Godek, and Victor Godek. Joseph and Jacqueline's children: Faith Godek and Sean Godek.
Sophia is among the first patients in the United States to have received a trans-catheter aortic valve replacement, when in 2009 she volunteered to participate in a Food and Drug Administration study of the procedure.
Sophia is a graduate of Hamtramck High School, a veteran of the US War Department and the Detroit Public Schools, a survivor, and an exemplar of a life well-lived.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be made to the Fisher House Foundation (providing assistance to wounded veterans and their families).
Funeral Services for Sophia will be held at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Rd. Warren (at Masonic Blvd) on Thursday June 27, 2019 at 10:00am. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3:00pm until 8:00pm.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 25, 2019