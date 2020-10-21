Sophia Wilhelmina (Brouwer) Glass



Sophia Wilhelmina (Brouwer) Glass,76, passed away peacefully October 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in the Netherlands to Ernst and Wilhelmina Brouwer on March 31, 1944. She met her husband, Butch, in Amsterdam and shortly thereafter moved to the United States. They lived for many years in Bloomfield Hills, MI before retiring to Shadowwood Preserve in Fort Myers, FL. Her family was her number one priority. Later in life she traveled the world, played golf and cards and loved to entertain. She is survived by her dedicated husband, Lionel "Butch" Glass, her two daughters, Doreen (Ludvig) Soderling of Wellesley, MA and Margot (Chad) Manke of Virginia Beach, VA. She was affectionately known as "Omie" to her five grandchildren, Olivia, Chloe, Juliette, Alex and Amelia. She also leaves behind her extended family in the Netherlands including her brother Kees Jan (Nelleke) Brouwer, sister Marjolein Brouwer, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Ernst (Loes) Brouwer and her parents. Sophia was known for her beautiful smile, her quick wit, and glamorous style. She will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held at Shadowwood Preserve at a later date when safely allowed.









