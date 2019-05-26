|
Sophie Caloia
- - Caloia, Sophie Age 93.
Wife of the late Charles G. Caloia. Dear mother of Charles (Marleen) Caloia, Charlene (David) Kott, the late Curtis Caloia, and mother-in-law of Terry Caloia. Loving grandmother of Christen (Todd) Lieto, Curtis Charles (Sarah) Caloia, and the late Anthony. Great grandmother of Alyssa Collins, Christopher, Brennen and Benjamin Lieto, and Zoe Caloia. Sister of Josephine Armata.
Visitation held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5PM-8PM located at Charles R. Step Funeral Home, 18425 Beech Daly Rd. (between 6 & 7 Mile Rds.) in Redford Twp. Instate Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 10AM until 11AM service located at Grace Lutheran Church; 25630 Grand River Rd. Redford Twp. (East of Beech Daly). Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemtery; Southfield, Michigan.
Contributions to or your local hospice appreciated.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019