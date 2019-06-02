Services
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church
38750 Ryan Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church
38750 Ryan Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Sophie H. Novak Obituary
Sophie H. Novak

Sterling Heights - Novak (nee Wegiel), Sophie H.,

Age 94. Loving wife of the late Edward. Beloved mother of Robert and Rosemary (Gary) VanMaldeghem. Preceded in death by Edward Jr. (Bertha). Dearest grandmother of Nicole, Adam, Tomeka (Derwin) White, Kelley and Kevin. Treasured great-grandmother of two. Survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. In lieu of flowers donations to the Solanus Casey Legacy Fund would be appreciated. Visitation Tuesday at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. (3801 18 Mile Rd. NW corner of Ryan). From 3 pm until 8 pm with a 7 pm Rosary Service. Funeral Mass Wednesday at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church with an instate time of 9:30 am followed by Mass at 10:00 am. Please share memories at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019
