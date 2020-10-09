1/1
Sophie Harbowy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sophie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sophie Harbowy

Sophie Harbowy passed away October 8, 2020 at the age of 99. She was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Mary and her brothers, John, Emil, Walter, Edward, Henry and Michael. She leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. There will be a vistation Tuesday, October 13, from 4-8 with a prayer service at 6. There will be a funeral service at 11am, Wednesday, October 14. This will all take place at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, Mi. 48124.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved