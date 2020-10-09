Sophie Harbowy

Sophie HarbowySophie Harbowy passed away October 8, 2020 at the age of 99. She was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Mary and her brothers, John, Emil, Walter, Edward, Henry and Michael. She leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. There will be a vistation Tuesday, October 13, from 4-8 with a prayer service at 6. There will be a funeral service at 11am, Wednesday, October 14. This will all take place at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, Mi. 48124.