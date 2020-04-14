Services
More Obituaries for Sophie Maciejewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophie Maciejewski


1923 - 2020
Sophie Maciejewski Obituary
Sophie Maciejewski

Livonia - Maciejewski, Sophie age 96 of Livonia. Cherished wife of the late Leonard. Loving mother of Leonard (Carol) Michaels, Nancy (William) Novak and the late Richard and Gary. Proud grandma of Robert, Kelly, Jason, Amy, Zachary, Emily and great grandma of 4. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. A celebration will he held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
