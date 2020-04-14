|
|
Sophie Maciejewski
Livonia - Maciejewski, Sophie age 96 of Livonia. Cherished wife of the late Leonard. Loving mother of Leonard (Carol) Michaels, Nancy (William) Novak and the late Richard and Gary. Proud grandma of Robert, Kelly, Jason, Amy, Zachary, Emily and great grandma of 4. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. A celebration will he held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020