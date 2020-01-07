Services
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
6:00 PM
Spence Wilson Obituary
Spence Wilson

Kenosha, WI - Spence Wilson, 62, of Kenosha, WI, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Froedtert - St. Catherine's, with his loving wife of 30 years, Amy by his side.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services, 8226 Sheridan Rd, Kenosha, WI 53143, from 3:00-6:00PM, with memorial services to follow at 6:00PM. Donations are being accepted by the family, for dispersement to Spence's favorite charities, as a memorial in his name.

Please visit www.kenosha-funeral-services.com for full obituary.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
