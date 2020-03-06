|
|
Speranza "Hope" Pagnucco
Dearborn - March 5, 2020 Age 101. Beloved wife of the late Rinaldo. Loving mother of Rino "Marie", Pola "Coy" Coon and the late Nelson "Elizabeth" Grandmother of 11. Great grandmother of 6. Dear daughter of the late Umberto and Fiorina Nocente. Visitation Sunday, March 8 and Monday, March 9, 2020, 12:30-8:00 pm at Querfeld Funeral Home, 1200 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn, MI 48124. Parish Rosary Monday 5:30 pm. Instate Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 9:30 until 10:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3965 Merrick St., Dearborn Heights, MI 48125.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020