Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
IHM Motherhouse Chapel
Monroe, MI
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
IHM Motherhouse Chapel
Monroe, MI
Sr. Ann G. Currier Ihm Obituary
Sr. Ann G. Currier, IHM

Sr. Ann G. (Agnes Cecile) Currier, IHM age 91, died February 13, 2020. Beloved Sister of Thomas Richard Currier and Alys Currier, IHM.Visitation will be Thursday, Febuary 20, 2020 at 9:00AM in the IHM Motherhouse Chapel in Monroe, MI. A Remembering will begin at 10:00AM and Funeral Mass will follow. Memorials to the IHM Retirement Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home, Inc. (734)241-9300

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020
