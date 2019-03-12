|
Sr. Carol (Eunice) Krolikowski, IHM
- - Sr. Carol (Eunice) Krolikowski, IHM age 77, died March 8, 2019. Beloved sister of Thaddeus Krolikowski and Theresa Krolikowski Buck. Visitation, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 9:00AM in the IHM Motherhouse Chapel in Monroe, MI. A Remembering will be at 10:00AM and funeral mass will follow. Memorials to the IHM Retirement Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home, Inc. (734)241-9300
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 12, 2019