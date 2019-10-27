Services
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Lying in State
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monastery
Lying in State
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:45 PM - 7:15 PM
Monastery
Wake
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
7:15 PM
Monastery
Lying in State
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Monastery
Sr. Helen Marson

Sr. Helen Marson Obituary
Sr. Helen Marson

Farmington Hills - Sr. Helen A. Marson, (Sr. Marie of the Annunciation, O.P.), (91 yrs.), died peacefully at the Monastery of the Blessed Sacrament, 29575 Middlebelt Rd. Farmington Hills, MI on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, where she had been a Dominican Nun for many years. Besides her Community, Sister is survived by her family: sisters, Mary Ann McIntire , Katherine Domienik, Juliette Marson, a brother, Romeo, (Edith) Marson, and a sister- in-law Anna (Robert) Marson. Deceased siblings are: Robert Marson, Johanna Kaiser, Arthur Marson, ( two brothers of this name, one having died as an infant), Leonora D'Alleva, and Rita Cominotto. Sr. Helen is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Wake service at Monastery at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019.

In state: Tues. Oct. 29th 3-5pm and 6:45-7:15 p.m. Also, Wednesday , Oct. 30th from 8 a.m. until Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Internment follows at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 25800 W 10 Mile Rd. Southfield MI 48013 Funeral arrangements entrusted to Wm. Sullivan & Son, Royal Oak. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Monastery of the Blessed Sacrament in Sr. Helen's memory; gratefully accepted.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
