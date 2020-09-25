Sr. Kathleen Deja, SSJ-TOSF



SR. KATHLEEN (LEONA) DEJA, SSJ-TOSF, died September 18, 2020; beloved daughter of the late Peter and Lillian (nee Sroka); cherished sister of and survived by: sister Lillian Rychlinski (Edward, deceased), brother Lawrence Deja (Mary, deceased) and sister-in-law Dorothy Deja (brother Richard, deceased). She is preceded in death by 5 more loving Deja brothers and their wives: Jerome (Lottie), Peter (Delores), Thomas (Genevieve), Norman (Patricia) and Raymond (Barbara). She is also survived by the Sisters of St. Joseph, Third Order of St. Francis with whom she shared her life for 72 years. Sister taught in Michigan at St. Thomas the Apostle, Sweetest Heart of Mary, Our Lady of Fatima and St. Bartholomew, as well as in Ohio & Connecticut. Private funeral service and burial. Memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of Saint Joseph-TOSF, 12215 Granger Rd, Garfield Heights, OH 44125









