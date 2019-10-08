Services
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
HM Motherhouse Chapel
Monroe, MI
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
IHM Motherhouse Chapel
Monroe, MI
Sr. Letitia O'Connell (Florence) Ihm

Sr. Letitia O'Connell (Florence) Ihm Obituary
Sr. Letitia (Florence) O'Connell, IHM

Sr. Letitia (Florence) O'Connell, IHM age 103, died October 4, 2019. Beloved sister of Daniel O'Connell, SJ and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at 9:00AM in the IHM Motherhouse Chapel in Monroe, MI. A Remembering will be at 10:00AM and Funeral Mass will follow. Memorials to the IHM Retirement Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home, Inc. (734)241-9300



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
