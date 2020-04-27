|
Sr. Mary Alice Ann Gradowski
GRADOWSKI, Sr. Mary Alice Ann. April 25, 2020. A private burial will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, Michigan. A celebration of Sister Mary Alice's life will be held at a future date at the Felician Sisters Convent located at 36800 Schoolcraft Rd., Livonia, Michigan. Arrangements by the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. Memorial donations can be made to the Felician Sisters Retirement Fund.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020