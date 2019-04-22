Services
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
IHM Motherhouse Chapel
Monroe, MI
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
IHM Motherhouse Chapel
Monroe, MI
Sr. Mary Faith Bell Ihm

Sr. Mary Faith Bell Ihm Obituary
Sr. Mary Faith Bell, IHM

- - Sr. Mary Faith (Marie Faith) Bell, IHM age 82, died April 21, 2019. Beloved sister of Kenneth Barker, William Barker, Michael Barker, John Bell and Margaret Glomski. Visitation, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 9:00AM in the IHM Motherhouse Chapel in Monroe, MI. A Remembering will be at 10:00AM and funeral mass will follow. Memorials to the IHM Retirement Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home, Inc. (734)241-9300

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019
