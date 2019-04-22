|
Sr. Mary Faith Bell, IHM
- - Sr. Mary Faith (Marie Faith) Bell, IHM age 82, died April 21, 2019. Beloved sister of Kenneth Barker, William Barker, Michael Barker, John Bell and Margaret Glomski. Visitation, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 9:00AM in the IHM Motherhouse Chapel in Monroe, MI. A Remembering will be at 10:00AM and funeral mass will follow. Memorials to the IHM Retirement Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home, Inc. (734)241-9300
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019