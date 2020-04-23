|
|
Sr. Mary Janice Zolkowski
Sr. Mary Janice Zolkowski, April 22, 2020. A private burial will take place at Mt.Elliott Cemetery in Detroit, Michigan. A celebration of Sister Mary Janice's life will be held at a future date at the Felician Sisters Convent located at 36800 Schoolcraft Rd., Livonia, Michigan. Arrangements by the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. Memorial donations can be made to the Felician Sisters Retirement Fund. www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020