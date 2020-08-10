Sr. Theresa Ann Tenbusch I.H.M.
Sr. Theresa Ann Tenbusch I.H.M. --- formerly Sr. M. Bonaventure IHM. (Sisters-Servants of The Immaculate Heart of Mary) Died on August 9, 2020. Sister Theresa Ann was born on 10/27/1930 to Fred J. and Honorah Ellen (Gill) Tenbusch. Sister attended Epiphany Grade School and Immaculata High School (1948). She entered the Postulate on 6/27/1948 and made her final Profession of Vows on 1/2/1954. She graduated Marygrove College (BA Education) and MSW at Wayne State University. She served as a grade school teacher at many regional schools including Monroe-- St. John, Detroit-- St. Boniface, Holy Redeemer, St. Gregory, Wayne--St. Mary, Deland, Fla.--St Peter, Benton Harbor MI.-- St John's. She taught high school at St Vincent HS and St. Leo's HS in Detroit. On her retirement in June of 1969, she started a career as a Supervisor in Social Services in Wayne County TB Clinic and later Mich. Department of Mental Health. She again retired in 1995. In her senior years she had served in the parish of St. Margaret of Scotland in St Clair Shores. In January of 2020, she sought medical treatment at the Monroe Motherhouse. Sister Theresa was predeceased by her parents, infant brother William James Tenbusch, and brother Dr. Fred J and Marylou Tenbusch of Lansing. She is survived by brother Frank G and Evelyn J Tenbusch of Traverse City and sister - Sister Honorah Ellen (formerly Sr. Noreen) IHM of Detroit. She is also survived by 6 nieces, 3 nephews, 17 great nieces and nephews, and 9 great-great nieces and nephews. Sister Theresa lived the Creed "AS ONE DOOR CLOSES - ANOTHER DOOR OPENS AND NOW ON TO HEAVEN". Visitation at 9:15 AM will be on Wednesday August 12th at the I.H.M. Motherhouse Chapel in Monroe, MI followed by Mass at 10:00 AM. In lieu flowers, please consider Memorials to your favorite charity
. Arrangements by the Rupp Funeral Home 734-241-9300.