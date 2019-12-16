|
|
Stanley A. Trzaskos
TRZASKOS, STANLEY A. December 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Tadajewski). Dearest brother of Jean Sowa and John Trzaskos. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 2-8 pm with Rosary at 6:30 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Thursday 10:30 am at St. Sabina Church until time of Mass at 11:00 am. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019