Sterling Heights - Age 95, died peacefully at home in Sterling Heights on January 7, 2019. Growing up in Hamtramck, MI, he volunteered for the US Navy during World War II serving from 1942-1946. After the war, he received a degree in accounting from University of Detroit and became a lifetime CPA. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, walking and was an avid ballroom dancer. Dear father of Brent, Brian, Bruce (Rita), Brady (Julie), Brett (Lisa), Bridget Chechak (Robert). Preceded in death by his beloved daughter Brenda Blaschke, and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth (Brian). Survived by his brother, Arthur. He will be missed by his 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends. Stanley's body was donated to Wayne State University for medical research. There are no services planned upon his request.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019
