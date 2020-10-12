Stanley Charles Paurazas



Rochester Hills - Age 84, passed away September 17, 2019. Loving husband of Beverly Paurazas. Dear father of Susan (Fred Zweng) Paurazas and Debra (Brian) Nicholson. Cherished Papa of Allison Zweng, Molly Nicholson, Sean Nicholson, Mark Nicholson and Ashley Nicholson. Brother of David Paurazas. Stan had a passion for automobiles his entire life, working in the automobile industry for his entire career, serving as plant manager for Chrysler at the ODMTC. He would showcase his cars annually at Motor Muster and the Old Car Festival at Greenfield Village, as well as volunteering at the Concourse de Elegance show. His other hobbies included boating and traveling. Interment Guardian Angel Cemetery.









