Stanley J. Baron Obituary
Baron, Stanley, J., age 94, January 10. 2020. Beloved husband of the late Virginia. Loving father of Annette (Gus) Hammerle and the late Jeffrey Baron. Dear brother of Helen Sordyl, Mary Drobot, the late Jean Cybulski, the late Stella Papp, the late John Orlos and the late Edward Orlos. Dearest father-in-law of Sue (Garland Pannell) Baron-Pannell. Dear grandfather of Amanda (Grant) Gobel, Maggie Popiel, Nick Popiel, Eric Baron, Sydney Popiel, Tommy Popiel and the late Alex Baron. Also survived by 1 great grandson Gavin Goble. Visitation Monday 1 - 8 pm at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park Ave., Allen Park, MI 48101. K of C Rosary Service Monday Evening at 7 pm. In State Tuesday 9:30 am until time of Mass 10 am at St. Frances Cabrini Church 9000 Laurence, Allen Park. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
