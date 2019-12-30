|
Stanley J. Wisniewski
Survived by his loving wife Lucy Wisniewski (nee Klavanian), son Joseph S. (the late Christine), Jean (Stephen T.) Zelle, grandchildren Stephen J. (Kayla) and Lauren, great-grandson Stephen C., brother Louis (Marion) and a large extended family. Predeceased by his parents John and Hedwig (nee Herman) Wisniewski, sisters Victoria (Leonard) and Virginia (Stanley).
Visitation: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Neely Turowski Funeral Home, 30200 Five Mile Rd., Livonia, MI 48154. Service: Friday, January 3, 2020, 11:00 am, St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 29015 Jamison, Livonia, MI 48154
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019