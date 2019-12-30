Resources
Stanley J. Wisniewski

Stanley J. Wisniewski Obituary
Stanley J. Wisniewski

Survived by his loving wife Lucy Wisniewski (nee Klavanian), son Joseph S. (the late Christine), Jean (Stephen T.) Zelle, grandchildren Stephen J. (Kayla) and Lauren, great-grandson Stephen C., brother Louis (Marion) and a large extended family. Predeceased by his parents John and Hedwig (nee Herman) Wisniewski, sisters Victoria (Leonard) and Virginia (Stanley).

Visitation: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Neely Turowski Funeral Home, 30200 Five Mile Rd., Livonia, MI 48154. Service: Friday, January 3, 2020, 11:00 am, St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 29015 Jamison, Livonia, MI 48154



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
