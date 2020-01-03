|
|
Stanley James Latreille
Howell - Stanley James Latreille passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on January 2, 2020. He was born on March 3, 1937 to Morton and Martha (Jablonski) Latreille in Detroit, Michigan. He is survived by his wife Barbara, their five children, Carolyn (Jim) Watts, Sharon (Steve Mersch) Cueller, Dan (Margaret) Latreille, Stephen (Sara) Latreille, and Amy Latreille, twelve grandchildren, Katie and Amanda Watts, Patrick, Elena, Alex, and Nicolas Cueller, Paul, Adam, and Jack Latreille, Claudia, Olivia, and Drew Latreille, and one great-grandson, Emerson Watts. He is also survived by his sister, Doris Ann White of Fraser, Michigan.
Stan and Barbara Jean Kane met on a blind date and fell in love through the letters they exchanged while Stan completed his military service in the Army Reserve and Barbara worked the midnight shift as a nurse. They married in 1961 and started their family the next year with their children coming along almost yearly. What Stan and Barbara learned throughout their fifty-eight years of marriage is that they brought out the best in each other.
Stan graduated from the University of Detroit and worked for the Detroit News as a journalist. While working and raising his growing family with his wife in St. Clair Shores, Stan attended law school in the evenings at the University of Detroit.
After his graduation from law school, Stan and Barbara moved to Howell fifty years ago where Stan established his law practice. They raised their children, made wonderful friends, and became a part of the community. Stan decided to run for Circuit Court Judge in 1982, and with the support of his wife and close friends, ran a successful campaign. His reputation as fair but firm made him a well-respected and the longest-serving Circuit Court Judge in Livingston County, a position he held for 26 years.
Stan and Barbara were blessed with close friendships that enriched their lives. They developed especially close bonds with many other couples, and shared vacations, birthdays, and movie nights. The strength of these relationships was a particularly important part of their lives.
Even with the full life he led, Stan found time to write a novel, Perjury, which was published in 1998. He continued to write throughout his life and found great comfort from books and words.
Although he was well known for his professional achievements, what made him proudest was his family. He adored his wife Barbara and his children and their families. They celebrated holidays together, and an annual vacation in Glen Arbor where they enjoyed lively debates, beach time, tennis, golf, and interesting discussions. These moments were the highlight of the summer.
Stan loved life and the last two years were especially wonderful. He saw the beauty in nature, in people, and felt the presence of God in everything. Stan's strong faith guided him throughout his life and comforted him in his final days. He was grateful for his blessed life and felt deeply loved.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, 315 N. Michigan Avenue. Stan was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 E. Washington Street, where mass of the resurrection will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation from 10-11 a.m. at church. Private burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please sign the guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020