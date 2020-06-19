Stanley Joe Frayer
Stanley Joe Frayer

Passed away on June 19, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Wanda and the late Jennie Frayer. Loving father of Roger (Connie) Frayer and Rick Frayer. Cherished grandpa of Chris Frayer, Sean (Stephanie) O'Neil, Eric (Adriane) O'Neil, Jamie Frayer, Ryan Frayer, and Joe Frayer. Great-grandpa of 8. Stanley leaves behind many loving family members and friends. Visitation will take place Monday, June 22nd, 4:00-8:00pm at Fred Wood Funeral Home 36100 Five Mile Road (E. of Levan) Livonia. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 23rd at 11:00am, visiting 10:00am. Interment will follow at Parkview Memorial Cemetery. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
