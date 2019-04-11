|
Stanley John Beltowski
- - Stanley John Beltowski, age 85, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Winifred. Loving father of Winifred Beltowski, April (Clifford) Finney, Stanley (Paula) Beltowski, Judith (John) McNally, Maria (Todd) Farlow, Edmund (Patti) Beltowski, Blaise (Dawn) Beltowski, and Christopher (Sharon) Beltowski. Also survived by 27 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Friday 3-8 PM with a 7 PM Prayer Service at the Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 12 Mile Road, Berkley (2 blks W of Woodward). Mr. Beltowski will lie in state Saturday from 11:30 AM until the time of Mass 12:00 PM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 730 S Lafayette Ave, Royal Oak (NW corner of Lafayette and Lincoln). Private burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to St. Patrick Senior Center, 58 Parsons Street, Detroit 48201. Share your memories at www.sawyerfuller.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 11, 2019