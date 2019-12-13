Services
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
36375 Joy Rd
Westland, MI 48185
Service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
36375 Joy Rd,
Westland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Karfis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Karfis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Karfis Obituary
Stanley Karfis

Novi - Stanley Karfis, age 86 passed away on Thursday December 12, 2019 at Suncrest Senior Living in Novi. He was born September 11, 1933 in Detroit, to Samuel and Evelyn Karfis. He was a 1951 graduate of Detroit Cooley High School, a U.S Army Soldier and also graduated from Lawrence Institute of Technology. He worked as a supervisor with MichCon specializing in pressure control operations and worked as a Livonia Police Reserve Officer. Stan truly enjoyed life through simple pleasures, playing multiple sports, boating and fishing. He is survived by his brother Milton (Carole), children; Tina Marie, Kristine (Dino) and Michael, grandchildren; Nicholas, Alexis and Luke. Family and friends are invited to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church on Sunday Dec 15th from 4-8pm with a 7pm Trisagion. Funeral service Mon Dec 16th at 10am (in state 9am), church address 36375 Joy Rd, Westland, Mi.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -