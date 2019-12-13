|
|
Stanley Karfis
Novi - Stanley Karfis, age 86 passed away on Thursday December 12, 2019 at Suncrest Senior Living in Novi. He was born September 11, 1933 in Detroit, to Samuel and Evelyn Karfis. He was a 1951 graduate of Detroit Cooley High School, a U.S Army Soldier and also graduated from Lawrence Institute of Technology. He worked as a supervisor with MichCon specializing in pressure control operations and worked as a Livonia Police Reserve Officer. Stan truly enjoyed life through simple pleasures, playing multiple sports, boating and fishing. He is survived by his brother Milton (Carole), children; Tina Marie, Kristine (Dino) and Michael, grandchildren; Nicholas, Alexis and Luke. Family and friends are invited to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church on Sunday Dec 15th from 4-8pm with a 7pm Trisagion. Funeral service Mon Dec 16th at 10am (in state 9am), church address 36375 Joy Rd, Westland, Mi.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019