|
|
Stanley Kowal
Detroit - September 8, 2019 age 66. Visitation Saturday, October 5th from 9 AM until the 12 PM Funeral Service at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 N. Newburgh Road (between Ford Road and Cherry Hill) Westland.Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the "Stanley M. Kowal Spiritual Formation Scholarship Fund" at the Warren Willis United Methodist Camp and Conference Center, 4990 Picciola Rd., Fruitland Park, FL. 34731. Contact Director Mike Standifer, 352-787-4345, ext. 4152.To share a memory, please visit Vermeulen.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019