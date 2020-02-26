|
Stanley Lawrence Kowal
Marietta, GA - July 28, 1938 - February 21, 2020
Stanley Lawrence Kowal was born in Hamtramck, MI on July 28, 1938, and died in Marietta, GA on February 21, 2020. He is survived by daughters Jennifer Kowal (husband Tony Burdett) and Melanie De Gennaro (daughter Sveva), and siblings Rich Kowal, Jerry Kowal, Joanne Kowal and Helen Kurzawski and their families. Please visit www.mariettafuneralhome.org for more words about Stan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020