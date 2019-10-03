Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Romanian Byzantine Rite Catholic Church
Woodward at Woodstock
Detroit, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Lazar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Lazar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Lazar Obituary
Stanley Lazar

Age 94 October 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy. Dear father of Michele Verrier and David Lazar. Cherished grandfather of Kyle, Chad, Taylor, Ross, and Robyn. Brother of the late Cornell (the late Bobbie) Lazar. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Friday, October 4th, 4-8pm with Saracusta at 7pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Romanian Byzantine Rite Catholic Church, Woodward at Woodstock, Detroit, Saturday October 5th, 11am. Memorials appreciated to the church or Heartland Hospice. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now