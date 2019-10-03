|
Stanley Lazar
Age 94 October 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy. Dear father of Michele Verrier and David Lazar. Cherished grandfather of Kyle, Chad, Taylor, Ross, and Robyn. Brother of the late Cornell (the late Bobbie) Lazar. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Friday, October 4th, 4-8pm with Saracusta at 7pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Romanian Byzantine Rite Catholic Church, Woodward at Woodstock, Detroit, Saturday October 5th, 11am. Memorials appreciated to the church or Heartland Hospice. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019