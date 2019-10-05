|
|
Stanley Markoff Kovacheff
Plymouth - Stanley Markoff Kovacheff, 93, passed peacefully on August 3, 2019 in Plymouth, Michigan.
He will be sadly missed by his four sons from his first marriage to his extraordinary wife Anne (Wiwcharuk) who sadly passed in 1975; Gregory (Margot), Jonathon (Allison), George (Lara) and Steven (Lori) as well as 7 grandchildren Nichelle, Alexis, James, Chloe, Maya, Melina and Nicolas all of whom gave him great joy.
With sadness, he will also be missed by his wife of 32 years, Christine, her son Dennis (LeAnn) and granddaughter Allysa. Stan was blessed to have found Christine and built a happy life in which they enjoyed traveling, stage shows and social events.
Stan created many memories and stories over his long life, related to associations both in the Detroit and Windsor area. He was actively involved in the Detroit Bulgarian/Macedonian community; spent 37 years in the automotive industry as a highly creative mechanical handling engineer where he was credited with numerous innovative designs; was a member of several local musical groups including the Windsor Light Opera, St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Choir, Ukrainian Capella Chorus, and the Plymouth Community Choir. He was a devoted Detroit Tiger's fan.
Born in Niagara Falls NY to Raina and Nicola Kovacheff and raised in Detroit with his twin brother Leonard (d. 2013), where he attended Cass Tech High School, University of Detroit (B.Eng.) and Wayne State University (M.Eng.) during which he won a number of awards.
In his early years, Stanley and parents endured the Great Depression, WWII and from these difficult beginnings he built a successful career, friendships and family. He attributed much of his success to his Bulgarian heritage, his scholastic aptitude, and the good fortune of marrying Anne. Having lived in Windsor for 37 years and came to appreciate the benefits of Canadian life as well as those that came from being American. Of his many accomplishments, Stan was most proud of his sons and their respective families. Always one to learn, he took more than 170 general interest courses during his years of retirement.
Until his last days Stanley and Christine had a passion for living together with a love for social engagements and the theater. He loved telling entertaining stories, staying active and spending time with family. He will be gravely missed.
Stan is buried at Parkview Cemetery, 34205 Five Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48154. If you would like to make a donation, please do so to the in Stan's name.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 5, 2019