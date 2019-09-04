Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
18201 23 Mile Rd.
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
18201 23 Mile Rd.
Stanley "Stan" Nowak

Stanley "Stan" Nowak Obituary
Stanley "Stan" Nowak

Macomb Twp. - passed away on his 88th birthday on September 1, 2019. He was the loving husband of 31 loving years to Eileen and stepfather of Katherine (Dan) Sutton. Dear brother in law of Elizabeth Nowak. He leaves many nieces and nephews. He was a great husband, step~ father, brother, uncle, neighbor and friend. He will dearly be missed. Visitation Thursday from 2-8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary Service at the Wasik Funeral Home, 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Instate on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 18201 23 Mile Rd. (NW corner on Romeo Plank) Macomb Twp. In lieu of floral arrangements memorial donations may be made to the Henry Ford Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
