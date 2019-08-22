|
Stanley Pluszczynski
Macomb Township - Beloved husband of the late Loretta for 65 loving years. Loving father and hero of Mary (Mark) Makoski, Ronald, Beth, Jeffrey (Carolina) Pluszczynski and the late Stanley Robert (Jeanette Oliva) Pluszczynski. Proud grandfather of Robert (Jamie), Bradley (Melissa) Jeffrey Paul (Johanna), Marissa (Brian) Cherry, Mark, Ronald, Michael, Maria and Gabriella and proud great grandfather of Isabella, Brendan, Dominic, Jacob, Connor and Victoria and the late Christian. Dear brother-in-law of Alice Amaya, Frances Tyler, Catherine Cavazos. Stanley was predeceased by his 3 sisters and 7 brothers. Dear uncle of several nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday from 2-8:00 p.m. with an evening rosary service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Instate Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until a 10:00 a.m. funeral mass at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 18201 Romeo Plank Rd. (Corner of 23 Mile Rd.) Macomb Twp. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019