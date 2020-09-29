1/1
Stanley Saksewski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Saksewski

Belleville, MI - "Skip" age 71, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at home after a recent stroke. Born November 1, 1948 to Stanley and Lillian (Armatis) Saksewski in Ypsilanti, MI. Survived by wife of 50 years Sherrie (Slavick), son Mark (Jennifer) of New Boston, MI, daughter Keri (William) Farrington of Belleville, MI, adoring and favorite granddaughter Emily Saksewski, two brothers, Ken (and the late Mary) and Robert (Nancy), sister Gail (David) VanHatten, also extended family and friends. Preceded by his parents, and son Steven Saksewski in 2002.

Stanley attended St. Anthony's school and was a graduate of Belleville High School and a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam. He was a member of the Moose and Eagles Lodges and a former member of the Washtenaw Sportsman's Club. He retired in 2002 after 37 years at Ford Motor Company, Sheldon Road Plant. He spent his entire life living in Belleville and enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing poker and euchre, cooking and riding his lawnmower around the yard, even if the grass didn't need to be mowed. In healthier times, he would plant numerous gardens that were big enough to feed the entire neighborhood and all the relatives. He loved the friends he made during his career with Ford and all his card playing friends at the Moose, Eagles and JT's. Every party was made better when Skip bellowed his loudest yodel or broke out into song with some made up lyrics. Skip could repair everything, many times in very unique ways. His most important goal was reached as he saw his children receive their college degrees and begin their careers.

The family give special thanks for caregivers Connie, Debbie and Butch and to Heartland Hospice and their dedicated employees, and to everyone for the phone calls, visits, cards, and thoughts and prayers through this journey. Skip was extremely loved and will be missed.

Visitation 12-8 PM Tuesday with a 7 PM Prayer service at David C. Brown Funeral Home, Belleville (734)697-4500. Graveside service 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery, Belleville.

Memorials to VFW Post#4434 or Heartland Hospice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
DAVID C. BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Belleville
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
DAVID C. BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Belleville
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DAVID C. BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Belleville
460 E. Huron River Dr.
Belleville, MI 48111
(734) 697-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved