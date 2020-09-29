Stanley Saksewski



Belleville, MI - "Skip" age 71, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at home after a recent stroke. Born November 1, 1948 to Stanley and Lillian (Armatis) Saksewski in Ypsilanti, MI. Survived by wife of 50 years Sherrie (Slavick), son Mark (Jennifer) of New Boston, MI, daughter Keri (William) Farrington of Belleville, MI, adoring and favorite granddaughter Emily Saksewski, two brothers, Ken (and the late Mary) and Robert (Nancy), sister Gail (David) VanHatten, also extended family and friends. Preceded by his parents, and son Steven Saksewski in 2002.



Stanley attended St. Anthony's school and was a graduate of Belleville High School and a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam. He was a member of the Moose and Eagles Lodges and a former member of the Washtenaw Sportsman's Club. He retired in 2002 after 37 years at Ford Motor Company, Sheldon Road Plant. He spent his entire life living in Belleville and enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing poker and euchre, cooking and riding his lawnmower around the yard, even if the grass didn't need to be mowed. In healthier times, he would plant numerous gardens that were big enough to feed the entire neighborhood and all the relatives. He loved the friends he made during his career with Ford and all his card playing friends at the Moose, Eagles and JT's. Every party was made better when Skip bellowed his loudest yodel or broke out into song with some made up lyrics. Skip could repair everything, many times in very unique ways. His most important goal was reached as he saw his children receive their college degrees and begin their careers.



The family give special thanks for caregivers Connie, Debbie and Butch and to Heartland Hospice and their dedicated employees, and to everyone for the phone calls, visits, cards, and thoughts and prayers through this journey. Skip was extremely loved and will be missed.



Visitation 12-8 PM Tuesday with a 7 PM Prayer service at David C. Brown Funeral Home, Belleville (734)697-4500. Graveside service 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery, Belleville.



Memorials to VFW Post#4434 or Heartland Hospice.









