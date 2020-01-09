|
Stasinski, Stanley, January 7, 2020, age 80. Beloved husband of Geraldine "Gerri." Dear father of Dennis (Jan) and Chris. Grandfather of Kristina, Aimee, Nolan, Ryan and Avery. Great grandfather of Noah and Isaac. Brother of Margie, Theresa, Leonard and the late Walter and John. Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 East 15 Mile Road, Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Funeral, Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Share a memory at bcfhsterlingheights.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020