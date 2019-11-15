Services
Stanton Barr Obituary
Hartland Twp - Stanton Barr, a Hartland Township resident for 40 years and president of Total Armored Car, passed away November 13, 2019. He was 94 years old.

Stanton was born in Detroit, Michigan, March 15, 1925, graduating from Northwestern High School. He was a Veteran of the Air Force and served in the Pacific front during WWII. He was a father of four and step-father to two.

He was an entrepreneur and stockholder of many companies throughout his career working primarily in the transportation business. Stanton set many examples demonstrating integrity and adherence to the highest principles and traditions. He mentored and was a leader to many people, even assisting his wife in running a Michigan based group home for a number of years. His sense of humor and self-reliance on his decision making was one of his best qualities that he gave to people. Stanton was a lover of animals all the way from monkeys to cows.

Stanton was preceded in death by his wife Mary "Terry", daughter, Sandra, and grandsons, Luke and Jason.

Stanton's motto: Be Happy

Survived by his three sons, Jim, Rick and Steve; stepdaughters, Roberta (Bobby) and Marsha; grandchildren Brittney, Cody, Allyse, Jarica, Brea, Dallas, Joe, Chris, Adrian, David, Michael, and Sarah; brother, Steve.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Corati's On Main at 3:30 PM.

Memorial contributions encouraged to the Humane Society or C.S. Mott UofM Children's Hospital.

For further information please call Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, Milford at 248-684-6645 or www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
