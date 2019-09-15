|
Stella A. Kopera
Warren - Age 99- September 13, 2019 - Stella was the beloved wife of the late Stanley. Dear mother of Beverly (Robert) Hoeksema, Marianne (David) Sakowsky, and the late Lawrence S. Kopera. Loving grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 10. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Stella was preceded in death by siblings, John, Stanley, Charlotte Paulis, and Joseph. Visitation will be held on Monday from 3-9pm, with a 7pm Rosary Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. She will lie in state Tuesday 9:00 am until time of the Funeral Mass at 9:30 am at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Warren. Donations appreciated to Angela Hospice, 14100 Newburgh Rd., Livonia, MI 48154. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019