Stella Furchi
Stella Furchi

Dearborn Heights - Furchi, Stella. October 7, 2020. Age 90 of Dearborn Heights. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Elizabeth (Ralph) Peck, Joseph (the late Melissa) Furchi, Vincent (Janet) Furchi and Eugenia (John) Kennedy. Loving grandmother and great grandmother to many. Stella was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Eugenia Fontana and her siblings, Albert (Mary) Fontana and Josephine (Michael) Lombardo. Stella will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 3- 8 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. In state Monday 9:30 a.m. with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection to follow at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 17650 W. Outer Drive, Dearborn Heights. Entombment St. Hedwig Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Angela Hospice or to St. Anselm Catholic Church. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Stella's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 278-5100
