Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish
13500 Oak Park Blvd
Oak Park, MI 48237
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Mother of Perpetual Help
13500 Oak Park Boulevard
Oak Park, MI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Mother of Perpetual Help
13500 Oak Park Boulevard
Oak Park, MI
- - Passed away on March 29, 2019. Predeceased by her loving husband of over seventy years, Raymond, her son, Raymond, and brother Edward. Devoted mother of Suzanne (Paul) Hain, Robert (Jan) and Sandra Jones. Loving Nana/Grandma to Kristine (James) Rollinson, Raymond III (Marianna), Paul (Anne-Marie) Hain, Samantha, Nicole Jones, Ryan and Michael Anderson. Dear Great Grandmother of Jessica and Lisa Rollinson and Rebecca Hain. Stella worked as an elementary school teacher for the Hazel Park Public Schools.

A funeral mass will be held at Our Mother of Perpetual Help, 13500 Oak Park Boulevard, Oak Park, MI, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11:00 am. Friends will be received at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
