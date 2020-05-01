Services
Stephanie Boda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Boda


1940 - 2020
Stephanie Boda Obituary
Stephanie Boda

Dearborn - Boda (nee: Foss), Stephanie of Dearborn, MI passed away April 24, 2020 at the age of 79. Devoted wife of Gabriel. Loving mother of Martina (Daniel Sommer) Boda, Theresa (Raymond) Hood Jr. and Gabriel (Kimberly) Boda. Grammie of her little love Matthew Sommer - the light of her life. She was active in scouting when her children were young, enjoyed needle work and tending her flower beds. She was a good cook and you never went hungry when sharing a meal. She will be greatly missed by family and many friends. Arrangements by Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home. www.hackettmetcalf.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020
