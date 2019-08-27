|
Stephanie W. Ellwood
- - Went to be with the Lord on August 24, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Lindsay (Michael) Bellware and the late Robbie Ellwood, Dawn (Tim) Loney, Meredith (Jeff) Nichols, Libby (Lennie) Hall. Cherished grandmother of nine. Dear sister of Linda (Gary) Kolody, Rick (Linda) Wood and Jim (Ziba) Wood. Family will receive friends Tuesday 3-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons, 2600 Crooks Rd (btwn Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Service Wednesday 10:30 a.m. at Kensington Church, 1825 E. Square Lake Rd, Troy. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Memorial Tributes to charity of donor's choice.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 27, 2019