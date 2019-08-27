Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Kensington Church
1825 E. Square Lake Rd
Troy, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Kensington Church
1825 E. Square Lake Rd
Troy, MI
View Map
Stephanie W. Ellwood


1948 - 2019
Stephanie W. Ellwood Obituary
Stephanie W. Ellwood

- - Went to be with the Lord on August 24, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Lindsay (Michael) Bellware and the late Robbie Ellwood, Dawn (Tim) Loney, Meredith (Jeff) Nichols, Libby (Lennie) Hall. Cherished grandmother of nine. Dear sister of Linda (Gary) Kolody, Rick (Linda) Wood and Jim (Ziba) Wood. Family will receive friends Tuesday 3-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons, 2600 Crooks Rd (btwn Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Service Wednesday 10:30 a.m. at Kensington Church, 1825 E. Square Lake Rd, Troy. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Memorial Tributes to charity of donor's choice.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 27, 2019
