Services
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
734-453-3333
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Kenneth Catholic Church
14951 North Haggerty Road
Plymouth, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Kenneth Catholic Church
14951 North Haggerty Road
Plymouth, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephany Kali
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephany Kali

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephany Kali Obituary
Stephany Kali

- - Stephany Kali, age 93 passed away on June 25, 2019 in Tennessee. Beloved wife of the late Charles B. Kali; loving mother of Darlene (Abe) Munfakh and Stephen (Becky) Kali; dearest grandmother of Laila (Michael) Carr, Jennifer (Scott) Shaw, Nicholas (Nicole) Kali, and Katie Kali; great-grandmother of Emily Carr, Noel Carr and Colleen Shaw.

Friends may visit on Friday, June 28th from 7:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 South Main Street, Plymouth. A Rosary service will begin at 7:00 P.M. Stephany will be in-state on Saturday, June 29th at St. Kenneth Catholic Church, 14951 North Haggerty Road, Plymouth from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M.

Stephany will be laid to rest next to her husband, Charles B. Kali at Riverside Cemetery in Plymouth.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now