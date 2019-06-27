|
|
Stephany Kali
- - Stephany Kali, age 93 passed away on June 25, 2019 in Tennessee. Beloved wife of the late Charles B. Kali; loving mother of Darlene (Abe) Munfakh and Stephen (Becky) Kali; dearest grandmother of Laila (Michael) Carr, Jennifer (Scott) Shaw, Nicholas (Nicole) Kali, and Katie Kali; great-grandmother of Emily Carr, Noel Carr and Colleen Shaw.
Friends may visit on Friday, June 28th from 7:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 South Main Street, Plymouth. A Rosary service will begin at 7:00 P.M. Stephany will be in-state on Saturday, June 29th at St. Kenneth Catholic Church, 14951 North Haggerty Road, Plymouth from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M.
Stephany will be laid to rest next to her husband, Charles B. Kali at Riverside Cemetery in Plymouth.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 27, 2019