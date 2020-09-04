Stephen A. Bromberg
Stephen A. Bromberg passed away on September 3, 2020, after sixty-seven years of marriage to Carol Altman, she the love of his life, best friend, and cook, he chief provider and washer of pots and pans. On their wedding day, September 1, 1953, at Temple Israel, Karl Haas played Bach, largely unknown to both families but much admired by the bride and groom. It turned out to be an unseasonably warm day, pity the poor bridesmaids as they stood, melting, in the area decorated with elegant tall, hot candles where they stood. Ceremony over, contract sealed, Steve and Carol kissed so long that the audience began to chuckle and then rushed down the aisle to the future. In time, there arrived three children: David, Nancy (who died several years ago), and Daniel,and then five of course marvelous grandchildren: Rafi (Rafael), Leah, Pauline, Alexis, and Maxime. Dan, father of the last three, is married to Sophie, who is much loved by all.
Steve graduated from the University of Michigan undergrad and Law Schools in 1953 as a Phi Beta Kappa scholar and received the prestigious Fielding H. Yost award as the best scholar/athlete of his graduation year.Tennis always played a major role in his life. Before he attended the University of Michigan, he had won city and state championships, whose trophies covered every surface in his home office, and while at the University was co-captain of the tennis team. Until his late eighties he was an avid tennis player, singles vs. younger opponents to the last.(He played doubles once with Carol, after which she was sent back to the kitchen.)
Steve passed the Michigan Bar examination while still in Law School and before long was a partner and president of Bromberg, Robinson, Cohn, and Burgoyne, which merged with Butzel Long, where he was a partner and then president, retiring in 2019. During these years he became a director and secretary of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and also became a director and president of the Jewish Vocational Service and of the Detroit Tennis and Squash Club. Other long-time affiliations included Franklin Hills Country Club and Congregation Shaarey Zedek.
Steve: All of the above were made possible by the love and caring of Carol. A memorial service will be held at a later date.